 

Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Oscar-Nominated Performers That Should Come to Broadway

Features By Lindsey Sullivan January 27, 2017 - 11:46AM
(Photo: Dale Robinette, Joan Marcus & Getty Images)
Which Oscar nominee do you want to catch on the Great White Way?

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Oscar nominations were revealed on January 24, and the race for the 89th Academy Awards winners' circle is looking pretty tight. The acting categories are chock-full of talent in what has already been a wonderful year for "musical theatre nerds everywhere." A few of the nominees have already made Broadway debuts (and garnered Tony Awards), and some have yet to set foot on the Great White Way. This week, we're asking the fans which Oscar-nominated performers they want to see on Broadway, be it in a welcome debut or return. Broadway.com Editorial Assistant Lindsey Sullivan kicked things off with her top 10. Now it's your turn to get those Oscar season predictions going!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

