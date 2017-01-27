Hot Shot! Shear Madness Celebrates 500 Off-Broadway Performances

The best way to celebrate 500 performances of asking "Whodunit"? Eating cake, of course! The cast of off-Broadway's Shear Madness snapped a pic marking the milestone on January 27. Stars Gil Brady, Patrick Noonan, Jonathan Randell Silver, Priscilla Flowers, Lisa McMillan and Jordan Ahnquist, as well as creators Bruce Jordan and Marilyn Abrams, took a group photo at the end of their matinee performance of the comedy hit. The play, which is set in a not-so-typical New York hair salon-turned crime scene, is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest-running play in the history of the USA. Keep the madness going, and catch the off-Broadway show at the Davenport Theatre!