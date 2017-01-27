 

Shear Madness - Off-Broadway

Hot Shot! Shear Madness Celebrates 500 Off-Broadway Performances

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan January 27, 2017 - 3:57PM
Hot Shot! Shear Madness Celebrates 500 Off-Broadway Performances
The 'Shear Madness'' company
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
Catch 'Shear Madness' at the Davenport Theatre.

The best way to celebrate 500 performances of asking "Whodunit"? Eating cake, of course! The cast of off-Broadway's Shear Madness snapped a pic marking the milestone on January 27. Stars Gil Brady, Patrick Noonan, Jonathan Randell Silver, Priscilla Flowers, Lisa McMillan and Jordan Ahnquist, as well as creators Bruce Jordan and Marilyn Abrams, took a group photo at the end of their matinee performance of the comedy hit. The play, which is set in a not-so-typical New York hair salon-turned crime scene, is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest-running play in the history of the USA. Keep the madness going, and catch the off-Broadway show at the Davenport Theatre!

See Also:   Hot Shot  |  Shear Madness
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets