Doreen Montalvo Will Bring a New Flair to 'Mi Tierra' in On Your Feet!, Taking Over for Andrea Burns

Doreen Montalvo will head from the ensemble into the spotlight in On Your Feet!. The original cast member will assume the role of Gloria Fajardo—Gloria Estefan’s mother—beginning February 7. She takes over for Andréa Burns, who will play her final performance at the Marquis Theatre on February 5.



Montalvo has also appeared on Broadway in In the Heights. Her additional credits include Giant and Flashdance on stage and Smash and The Good Wife on screen. Her solo album, American Soul/Latin Heart, dropped earlier this month.



On Your Feet! uses the music of Gloria and Emilio Estefan to follow the rise of the Cuban-born performer, from her Miami upbringing to meeting her husband and collaborator to becoming an international sensation. The current cast features Ana Villafañe as Gloria, Ektor Rivera as Emilio, Alma Cuervo as Consuelo, Alexandria Suarez and Fabi Aguire as Little Gloria and Eduardo Hernandez and Kevin Tellez as Nayib and Young Emilio.