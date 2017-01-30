 

Sunset Boulevard - Broadway

Think Norma Desmond Had It Bad in Hollywood? ‘It’s Gotten Worse,’ Says Sunset Boulevard Star Glenn Close

Think Norma Desmond Had It Bad in Hollywood? 'It's Gotten Worse,' Says Sunset Boulevard Star Glenn Close

Paul Wontorek sits down with Glenn Close, returning to the role that won her a Tony Award, fading silent film star Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard.

