News By Ryan McPhee January 30, 2017 - 3:46PM
Broadway Grosses: Star-Packed The Front Page Wraps Up Limited Engagement with Good News
Nathan Lane in 'The Front Page'
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
'The Front Page' ended its run at the Broadhurst Theatre on January 29.

The revival of The Front Page, starring a plethora of stage and screen favorites (including Nathan Lane, John Goodman, John Slattery, Holland Taylor and more) played its final performance on January 29 at the Broadhurst Theatre. The Jack O'Brien-helmed production celebrated the end of its run with an uptick, grossing $1,073,605 (one of eight shows to hit seven figures this week) and reaching a capacity just over 100% of its potential. Meanwhile, five perennial favorites took the top spots, but two of this year's strongest Best Musical  Tony Awards contenders were not too far behind: Dear Evan Hansen and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

Here’s a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending January 29:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,465,369)
2. The Lion King ($1,647,390)
3. Wicked ($1,511,001)
4. The Book of Mormon ($1,307,302)
5. Aladdin ($1,275,539)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Phantom of the Opera ($766,486)
4. On Your Feet! ($728,188)
3. Chicago ($566,899)
2. Jitney ($381,606)
1. In Transit ($337,917)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (101.80%)
2. The Book of Mormon (101.79%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.56%)
4. The Front Page (100.47%)
5. Aladdin (99.14%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Paramour (80.81%)
4. School of Rock (78.20%)
3. Kinky Boots (76.91%)
2. The Phantom of the Opera (72.86%)
1. On Your Feet! (63.83%)

Source: The Broadway League

