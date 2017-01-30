Odds & Ends: Mozart In the Jungle Renewed, Stephen Sondheim's The Frogs Hops the Pond & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and over the weekend.



Mozart in the Jungle Gets Another Season

Mozart in the Jungle has been renewed for a fourth season on Amazon. The eccentric series chronicling the fictional New York Symphony features two-time Tony winner and expert gondola screamer Bernadette Peters, Debra Monk as a brassy oboist and several other stage favorites (including On Your Feet!’s Ana Villafañe in a bizarre blink-and-you-miss-it season three cameo). The new season of the Golden Globe-winning series will premiere later this year, so be sure to finish your binge-watch and practice shouting “Rodrigo!” before then.



The Frogs Hops to the U.K.

British stage favorites Michael Matus (Peter and the Starcatcher) and George Rae (Grand Hotel) will star in the U.K. premiere of The Frogs. The Stephen Sondheim musical, featuring a book by Burt Shevelove and Nathan Lane, will run from March 14 through April 8 at London’s Jermyn Street Theatre. The two will star as Dionysos and Xanthias, the Greek god of wine and drama, and his slave and their journey to the underworld to gather George Bernard Shaw. Grace Wessels will direct the new production.



It’s an Awesome Day to be Viola Davis

Fresh off of last night’s SAG win for her on screen performance in Fences, Viola Davis is set to join Oscar winner Julia Roberts in a movie version of Jodi Picoult’s Small Great Things. The story focuses on a nurse in a Connecticut hospital who is not permitted to touch a white supremacist couple’s baby; the same nurse is taken to court by the couple when the child dies. Variety reports that both Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce.



Bob Holiday, Broadway's Superman, Dies at 84

Bob Holiday, who starred as the titular hero of It’s a Bird…It’s a Plane…It’s Superman on Broadway, has died at the age of 84. He made his Broadway debut in 1959 in Fiorello! prior to appearing in tours of Camelot and Lady in the Dark and the Los Angeles engagement of Promises, Promises. He is survived by his daughter Kelly and son-in-law Joe.



Full Casting Announced for Old Vic's Woyzeck

The cast is now complete for the Old Vic’s production of Woyzeck. In addition to previously announced Star Wars standout John Boyega in the title role, the London staging will feature Olivier winner Nancy Carroll (After the Dance) as Maggie, Sarah Greene (Penny Dreadful, The Cripple of Inishman) as Marie, Ben Batt (Shameless) as Andrews and Steffan Rhodri (The Mentalists) as Captain. The production, featuring a new adapted script by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child co-scribe Jack Thorne, will begin performances on May 13, with opening night set for May 23.



More Broadway Legal Drama

A theater production office is suing two of its partners for fraud in a lawsuit that involves Gary Oldman, Miley Cyrus and more in allegedly non-existent productions. Accoding to Forbes, Starvox Entertainment has filed a suit against June Entertainment and Rubicon Falls Entertainment, claiming the two failed to return investments Starvox had made to cast promised celebrity talent in various productions. The stars stagings in question included Oldman in Sleuth, Cyrus in Grease and Keira Knightly in Wait Until Dark. Starvox was tipped off when they followed up with Knightly’s agent, who claimed the signature purported to be his on a contract was fake.