 

In Transit - Broadway

A new a cappella musical that follows New Yorkers as they navigate the city.

Batter Up! In Transit's Erin Mackey & Kirsten Wyatt Put the Lime in the Coconut with a Sunshine-y Cake

Videos By Broadway.com Staff January 31, 2017 - 2:57PM
Batter Up! In Transit's Erin Mackey & Kirsten Wyatt Put the Lime in the Coconut with a Sunshine-y Cake

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets

Take a break from your subway commute and join Kirsten Wyatt and In Transit's Erin Mackey in the kitchen for a fluffy lime coconut cake!

Watch the Video...

See Also:   Broadway Nosh  |  In Transit
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets