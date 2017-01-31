About the ShowBuy Tickets
Take a break from your subway commute and join Kirsten Wyatt and In Transit's Erin Mackey in the kitchen for a fluffy lime coconut cake!
In Transit - Broadway
A new a cappella musical that follows New Yorkers as they navigate the city.
Take a break from your subway commute and join Kirsten Wyatt and In Transit's Erin Mackey in the kitchen for a fluffy lime coconut cake!
Batter Up! In Transit's Erin Mackey & Kirsten Wyatt Put the Lime in the Coconut with a Sunshine-y Cake
Think Norma Desmond Had It Bad in Hollywood? ‘It’s Gotten Worse,’ Says Sunset Boulevard Star Glenn Close
Bottoms Up: Backstage at the Something Rotten! Tour with Rob McClure, Episode 1: Make America Laugh Again!