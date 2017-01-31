Odds & Ends: Hamilton's Jeffrey Seller Working on a Theater-Themed TV Pilot, Mel B Has Some Chicago Tips & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Jeffrey Seller's Bringing Drama to the Screen

Move over, Glee. Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller and Friday Night Lights and Parenthood’s Jason Katims are teaming up to executive produce a pilot or a series about a high school drama club. The prospective NBC series, titled Drama High, is based on Michael Sokolove’s book of the same name, which celebrates a Levittown, Pennsylvania drama teacher named Lou Volpe whose dedication galvanizes the working class town.



Rachel Bloom, Pasek & Paul Set for Flash / Supergirl Musical

Wait...does Kara Zor-El have an aunt who used to live in Paris? Is that where Laura Benanti has been? Dear Evan Hansen composers and La La Land Oscar nominees Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have written a song for the upcoming musical crossover of The Flash and Supergirl. The two penned "Runnin' Home to You," to be performed by The Flash star Grant Gustin, according to Deadline. Additionally, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom lent her comedic chops and songwriting talents to the two-part event, having co-written the song "Superfriends" for Gustin and Melissa Benoist with Tom Root. Be sure to catch both episodes, featuring Darren Criss as the Musical Meister, on March 20 and 21.



Tamron Hall Rolls Her Stockings Down

The name on everybody’s lips is gonna be…Tamron? Well, it was for one night only. Tamron Hall hung out with Spice Girl and current Chicago star Mel B recently, and the visit led to the Today Show host making her stage debut to deliver the show’s opening lines about murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery and treachery: all those things we hold near and dear to our hearts. Take a look at the two’s chat—as well as Hall’s costume fitting, rehearsal and star turn—below.





Eve Best & More Join London's Love in Idleness

The Menier Chocolate Factory has begun to assemble its cast for the previously announced Love in Idleness. Olivier winner and Tony nominee Eve Best (Hedda Gabler, A Moon for the Misbegotten) will star as Olivia Brown, with Anthony Head Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as Sir John Fletcher, U.K. stage alum Edward Bluemel as Michael Brown, and Helen George (The Woman in White) as Diana Fletcher. Additional casting will be announced later. Performances will run from March 9 through April 29. Nunn will direct the Terence Rattigan revival; he is also set to helm the Menier’s presentation of Lettice and Lovage beginning May 17.



Cate Blanchett Can't See You

Cate Blanchett stopped by Live with Kelly on January 31 to chat with Ripa and Busy Philipps about making her Broadway debut in The Present. With all the stage lights (and fog at the top of the second act), the Oscar winner can’t really see out into the crowd, but she had no probably spotting her eight-year-old son, who was frantically waving his arms to her from the house. That’s adorable, but if you catch her at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, maybe keep your arms at your side. It’s only cute if her son does it.

