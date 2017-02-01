Show Us the Way! Go Behind the Scenes of the National Tour of Something Rotten!

Welcome to the touring Renaissance! Tag along with star Josh Grisetti and get an exclusive backstage sneak peek at the touring production of Something Rotten!.
Welcome to the touring Renaissance! Tag along with star Josh Grisetti and get an exclusive backstage sneak peek at the touring production of Something Rotten!.
Odds & Ends: Tony Yazbeck Joins Caissie Levy at Carnegie Hall, Honeymoon in Vegas Heads to London & More
Watch Sarah Steele and Austin McKenzie Rise Up in Speech & Debate with Darren Criss and Lin-Manuel Miranda Cameos
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812's Josh Groban on Why His Songs Aren't Sexy, Being On Call for Oprah & More
The Broadway.com Show: Clive Owen in M. Butterfly, The Devil Wears Prada Musical, Hot Hamilton News & More
Glenn Close and the Stars of Sunset Boulevard on Bringing the Iconic Hollywood Tale Back to Broadway