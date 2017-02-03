 

Sunset Boulevard - Broadway

Glenn Close revisits her Tony Award-winning performance of Norma Desmond in this acclaimed revival.

Features By Lindsey Sullivan February 3, 2017 - 10:04AM
Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Name Your Top 10 Favorite Glenn Close Roles

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

It's as if we never said goodbye! Glenn Close is back on the Great White Way reprising her Tony-winning performance as Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard. Opening night is set for February 9, and we wanted to ask the fans which role of hers is their fave. Close has three Tony Awards, three Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes and six Oscar nominations, making her truly one of the greatest stars of all. Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens rose to the challenge and selected her top 10. Ready for your close-up, Culturalist makers?

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

