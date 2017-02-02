 

Dreams Will Be Heard! Hear Dreamgirls' Amber Riley & Liisi LaFontaine Belt Out 'Listen'

News By Lindsey Sullivan February 2, 2017 - 11:01AM
Dreams Will Be Heard! Hear Dreamgirls' Amber Riley & Liisi LaFontaine Belt Out 'Listen'
Ibinabo Jack, Amber Riley & Liisi LaFontaine in 'Dreamgirls' at London's Savoy Theatre
(Photo: Brinkhoff)
Listen to Amber Riley and Liisi LaFontaine belt their faces off!

All you need to do is listen (seriously)! Dreamgirls stars Amber Riley and Liisi LaFontaine are dazzling the West End as Effie White and Deena Jones, respectively. The Casey Nicholaw-helmed production marks the musical's London debut, and the two ladies recently stepped away from the Savoy Theatre and stopped by BBC's Radio 2 Arts Show to give listeners a taste of their magnificent pipes. Hear them sing saaang the Dreamgirls track "Listen" below! We won't judge you if you're suddenly tempted to book a plane ticket to London ASAP.

See Also:   First Listen
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets