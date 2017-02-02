Dreams Will Be Heard! Hear Dreamgirls' Amber Riley & Liisi LaFontaine Belt Out 'Listen'

All you need to do is listen (seriously)! Dreamgirls stars Amber Riley and Liisi LaFontaine are dazzling the West End as Effie White and Deena Jones, respectively. The Casey Nicholaw-helmed production marks the musical's London debut, and the two ladies recently stepped away from the Savoy Theatre and stopped by BBC's Radio 2 Arts Show to give listeners a taste of their magnificent pipes. Hear them sing saaang the Dreamgirls track "Listen" below! We won't judge you if you're suddenly tempted to book a plane ticket to London ASAP.



