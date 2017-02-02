Let's Have Lunch: Backstage at Sunset Boulevard with Michael Xavier, Episode 3: Enter the Palace

About the ShowBuy Tickets
Sunset Boulevard star Michael Xavier gets a look at his new home: the Palace Theatre! Plus, lunch at a New York City landmark, your questions answered and a new look for Joe Gillis.
Sunset Boulevard - Broadway
Sunset Boulevard star Michael Xavier gets a look at his new home: the Palace Theatre! Plus, lunch at a New York City landmark, your questions answered and a new look for Joe Gillis.
Glenn Close and the Stars of Sunset Boulevard on Bringing the Iconic Hollywood Tale Back to Broadway