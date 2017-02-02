 

Sunset Boulevard - Broadway

Let's Have Lunch: Backstage at Sunset Boulevard with Michael Xavier, Episode 3: Enter the Palace

Videos By Broadway.com Staff February 2, 2017 - 12:45PM
Sunset Boulevard star Michael Xavier gets a look at his new home: the Palace Theatre! Plus, lunch at a New York City landmark, your questions answered and a new look for Joe Gillis.

