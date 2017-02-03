Tickets Now On Sale for Church & State at New World Stages

Tickets are now available for Emmy nominee Jason Odell Williams' Church & State off-Broadway. Directed by Markus Potter, the production begins performances on March 3 at New World Stages.



The cast includes Broadway alums Nadia Bowers and Christa Scott Reed, Rob Nagle and Jonathan Louis Dent. Nagle originated the role of Senator Charles Whitmore during the production's world premiere at Skylight Theatre Company. Bowers appeared on Broadway in The Farnsworth Invention, Doubt and Metamorphoses. Reed was last seen on the Great White Way in The Pitman Painters. Dent was featured in Sons of the Prophet off-Broadway.



William's comedy play Church & State takes on faith, politics and "The Twitter." Three days before his Senate reelection, Charles Whitmore decides to address the public completely uncensored. What could possibly go wrong?