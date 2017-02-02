Odds & Ends: Jennifer Damiano to Headline Cruel Intentions Musical, Mark Rylance Might Get a Blimp & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Jennifer Damiano & More Join Cruel Intentions Musical

The cast is now set for the new stage adaptation of Cruel Intentions. Tony nominee Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal, American Psycho) and Constantine Rousouli (Wicked, Ghost) will headline the New York premiere of Cruel Intentions: The Musical. The two are taking on the roles of Kathryn and Sebastian, played on screen by Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe in the 1999 movie. The cast will also include Natalie Hall as Annette, Alex Boniello as Blaine, Jared Dixon as Ronald and Brian Muller as Greg. Performances will run on February 11, 13 and 14 at (Le) Poisson Rouge.



Tony Yazbeck & Wife Welcome Baby Boy

Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck and his wife, fellow actor Katie Huff, welcomed a baby boy on February 1. Leonard Blaise Yazbeck came in at eight pounds five ounces and definitely has a leg up when it comes to tap dancing and crooning. “We are truly in love,” Yazbeck shared on Twitter. Broadway.com wishes all the best to the couple and the new addition to their family.

Peter Morgan Receives BFI Award, Mark Rylance Up for a Blimp

Two British superstars have received two very different honors. Peter Morgan, playwright of The Audience and the Tony-nominated Frost/Nixon, will be awarded this year’s British Film Institute Fellowship. Morgan latest royal-driven work, the Netflix series The Crown, won a Golden Globe for Best Television Series - Drama earlier this year. Meanwhile, Tony and Oscar winner Mark Rylance is up for a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award for BFFs (Best Friends Forever) with his The BFG co-star Ruby Barnhill. Here's hoping he wins that blimp and delivers a truly surreal speech to a bunch of confused children.



NYC Gay Men's Chorus Will Honor Jerry Mitchell

The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus and Youth Pride Chorus will honor Tony winner Jerry Mitchell at this year’s Big Apple Performing Arts’ “Harmony” gala. Mitchell, director of On Your Feet! and Kinky Boots, will be presented with the 2017 Arts in Action Award, given to artists who find success in their field and use that success to inspire change. Fun Home book writer and lyricist Lisa Kron was last year’s inaugural winner. The benefit gala and party will take place on February 17 at the Diamond Horseshoe.



P.S. Theatergoers in the U.S. can catch the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of The Tempest in movie theaters this March. The staging, directed by Gregory Doran and starring Simon Russell Beale, will run in cinemas across North America beginning March 1. Click here for more information and dates.