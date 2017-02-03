Yen, Starring Oscar Nominee Lucas Hedges, Extends Off-Broadway

The American premiere of Anna Jordan’s Yen has extended its off-Broadway run. The MCC production, starring Manchester By the Sea Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges, will now play through March 4 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, instead of the previously announced February 19. The show will go dark on the weekend of the Oscars (February 24 through 26) so that Hedges can attend the ceremony in Los Angeles.



Joining Hedges in the Trip Cullman-helmed staging are Ari Graynor, Justice Smith and Stefania LaVie Owen. The production celebrated its opening night on January 30.



The play follows Bobbie (Smith) and Hench (Hedges), two teenage siblings living in squalor. They spend their days streaming porn, playing video games and putting up with occasional visits from their mother (Graynor), who's battling addiction. When their animal-loving neighbor Jenny (Owen) shows up to confront them about their neglected dog Taliban, the boys are thrown into a world far beyond what they know.