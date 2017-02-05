 

Hamilton - Broadway

A wildly inventive new musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton.

Werk! Watch Hamilton's Original Schuyler Sisters Belt Out 'America the Beautiful' Pre-Super Bowl

Videos By Lindsey Sullivan February 5, 2017 - 6:57PM
Werk! Watch Hamilton's Original Schuyler Sisters Belt Out 'America the Beautiful' Pre-Super Bowl
Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry & Phillipa Soo
(Photo: Getty Images)

'And crown thy good with brotherhood—and sisterhood!'

Angelica, Eliza, yes and Peggy are together again! Hamilton's original Schuyler Sisters Jasmine Cephas Jones, Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry and Amelie-bound Phillipa Soo reunited to sing "America the Beautiful" prior to kickoff during Super Bowl LI. The golden trio were sure to include women in this sequel, singing "And crown thy good with brotherhood—and sisterhood, from sea to shining sea!" Now that's how you werk. Eat wayyy too many chicken wings and enjoy the performance on repeat below!

