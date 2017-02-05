Werk! Watch Hamilton's Original Schuyler Sisters Belt Out 'America the Beautiful' Pre-Super Bowl

Angelica, Eliza, yes and Peggy are together again! Hamilton's original Schuyler Sisters Jasmine Cephas Jones, Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry and Amelie-bound Phillipa Soo reunited to sing "America the Beautiful" prior to kickoff during Super Bowl LI. The golden trio were sure to include women in this sequel, singing "And crown thy good with brotherhood—and sisterhood, from sea to shining sea!" Now that's how you werk. Eat wayyy too many chicken wings and enjoy the performance on repeat below!



