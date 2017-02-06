 

The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Glenn Close Roles

Features By Lindsey Sullivan February 6, 2017 - 12:02PM
To see her is to take a sudden chill.

With three Tony Awards, three Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes and six Oscar nominations, Glenn Close is truly one of the greatest stars of the stage and screen. She has returned to Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard in her Tony-winning role as Norma Desmond; the revival officially opens on February 9 at the Palace Theatre. In honor of Close's return to the Great White Way, we asked you which of her fabulous, fierce and sometimes even frightening roles are your faves. We're obsessed with the number one pick, but we can think of exactly 101 dalmatians that may not be. Got the clue? Awesome. Take a look at your top 10 below! 


Gertrude, Hamlet


Claire Wellington, The Stepford Wives


Sarah Cooper, The Big Chill


Sarah, Sarah Plain and Tall


Albert Nobbs, Albert Nobbs


Patty Hewes, Damages


Marquise de Merteuil, Dangerous Liaisons


Alex Forrest, Fatal Attraction


Norma Desmond, Sunset Boulevard


Cruella de Vil, 101 Dalmatians

