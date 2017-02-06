 

So Wrong, It's Right: Ben Platt, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More Set for MCC's Miscast 2017

News By Ryan McPhee February 6, 2017 - 10:56AM
Ben Platt & Renée Elise Goldsberry
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
The gala will take place on April 3.

Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt, Tony-winning Schuyler sister Renée Elise Goldsberry and more will have their dream roles realized (with a twist) at Miscast 2017. The annual benefit gala from MCC Theater will take place on April 3 at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Among the additional names tapped to sing songs from roles in which they’d never be cast are Tony winners Kelli O’Hara, Sunday in the Park with George’s Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz and Jennifer Holliday, as well as current Hamilton stars Brandon Victor Dixon and Mandy Gonzalez, Stephanie J. Block and Brian d’Arcy James.

This year’s gala celebrates the 30th anniversary of the off-Broadway company. Additional names will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, revisit Aaron Tveit and Gavin Creel living their Maureen and Joanne fantasies at last year’s Miscast below.

