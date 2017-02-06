 

American Horror Story's Jamie Brewer Will Star in Amy and the Orphans Off-Broadway

News By Ryan McPhee February 6, 2017 - 2:00PM
Jamie Brewer
(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Performances will begin on February 1, 2018.

American Horror Story alum Jamie Brewer will make her New York stage debut in the world premiere of Lindsey Ferrentino’s Amy and the Orphans. The previously announced off-Broadway production from Roundabout will begin performances on February 1, 2018 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

The play follows Amy, a woman with Down syndrome who reunites with her two siblings following the death of their father. As they navigate the Long Island Expressway, the three finally confront the moment that changed their lives.

Brewer made her television debut as Addie in the first season of American Horror Story; she went on to appear in the subsequent Coven and Freak Show seasons. She is also an activist for several non-profit organizations aimed to help people with intellectual developmental disabilities. In 2015, Brewer became the first woman with Down syndrome to walk the runway at New York Fashion Week.

The Scott Ellis-helmed production will open officially on March 1, 2018 and run through April 22.

