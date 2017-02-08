 

The Great Comet - Broadway

Paloma Young on How Her Great Comet Costumes Were Influenced by Everything from Moscow Night Clubs to High Fashion to Adam Ant

Videos By Broadway.com Staff February 8, 2017 - 3:21PM
Paloma Young on How Her Great Comet Costumes Were Influenced by Everything from Moscow Night Clubs to High Fashion to Adam Ant

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets

Tony winner Paloma Young on her eclectic inspiration for The Great Comet costume design.

Watch the Video...

See Also:   Building Broadway  |  The Great Comet
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets