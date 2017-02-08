About the ShowBuy Tickets
Tony winner Paloma Young on her eclectic inspiration for The Great Comet costume design.
The Great Comet - Broadway
Tony winner Paloma Young on her eclectic inspiration for The Great Comet costume design.
And Action! Glenn Close & the Cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard Step into the Spotlight on Opening Night
Odds & Ends: Julie Andrews' Children's Series Looks Delightful, Brian d'Arcy James Has a Crime Series & More
Putting It Together! Sunday in the Park with George's Annaleigh Ashford & Jake Gyllenhaal Reopen the Hudson Theatre
Sunday in the Park with George's Annaleigh Ashford & Jake Gyllenhaal on Sondheim, The Art of Making Art & the Hudson Theatre
Paloma Young on How Her Great Comet Costumes Were Influenced by Everything from Moscow Night Clubs to High Fashion to Adam Ant
The Broadway.com Show: Jake Gyllenhaal Won't Get a Tony Nomination, Audra McDonald Crosses the Pond, Glenn Close Shines & More
Think Norma Desmond Had It Bad in Hollywood? ‘It’s Gotten Worse,’ Says Sunset Boulevard Star Glenn Close