 

In Transit - Broadway

A new a cappella musical that follows New Yorkers as they navigate the city.

Hot on the Express Track! In Transit Celebrates 100 Broadway Performances

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan February 8, 2017 - 11:37AM
The cast of 'In Transit'
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

'In Transit' is running at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Broadway's aca-awesome musical In Transit celebrated 100 performances on February 7. (How many MetroCard swipes is that?) The cast gathered at the Circle in the Square Theatre to snack on a treat that is always worth a train transfer or two: Schmackary's Cookies! The company, including Moya Angela, Chesney Snow, Sara Wordsworth, Justin Guarini, Adam Bashian, David Abeles, Gerianne Perez, Mariand Torres, Margo Seibert, Erin Mackey, Arbender Robinson, James-Allen Ford, Aurelia Williams, Nicholas Ward and Telly Leung, posed for a pic. Check out the hot shot, and be sure to take a subway ride over to Circle in the Square to catch the musical ASAP!

