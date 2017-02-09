 

Sunset Boulevard - Broadway

Glenn Close revisits her Tony Award-winning performance of Norma Desmond in this acclaimed revival.

And Action! Glenn Close & the Cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard Step into the Spotlight on Opening Night

News By Lindsey Sullivan February 9, 2017 - 12:00AM
They're ready for their close-up, Mr. Squigs!

Everything's as if we never said good-bye! Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard officially opens on February 9 at the Palace Theatre. The Lonny Price-helmed revival stars Glenn Close as faded star Norma Desmond, reprising the role for which she won a Tony Award in 1995.

Based on the 1950 Billy Wilder film of the same name, Sunset Boulevard follows Norma Desmond, who seduces Joe Gillis (played by Michael Xavier), a struggling screenwriter, into working on the flop film she believes will put her back into the spotlight.

To honor the Tony-winning musical's anticipated Great White Way return, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin “Squigs” Robertson gave the cast, including Close, Xavier, Siobhan Dillon and Fred Johanson, the Broadway Ink treatment. Of course, Norma Desmond's twisted world appears in black and white, with splashes of shiny gold and deep red.

Broadway.com wishes Sunset Boulevard's cast the greatest opening night of all and a run filled with new ways to dream. Experience the revival at the Palace Theatre through May 28!



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

