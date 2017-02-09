The Lion King's Stephen Carlile on the Best Part of Playing the Villain, Pukey Parrots & More

Age: 38



Hometown: London, England



Current Role: Stephen Carlile is making his Broadway debut in The Lion King as Scar, Simba's wicked uncle whose terrible deed and resulting tyrannical reign over the Pride Lands put his nephew's strength and bravery to the test.



Stage & Screen Cred: Carlile appeared in the West End productions of The Go-Between, The Producers, The Phantom of the Opera and Snoopy! His U.K. regional credits include My Fair Lady, Twelfth Night, By Jeeves, Don Giovanni and Over My Shoulder. On screen, he has appeared in Brideshead Revisited and Bright Young Things.





