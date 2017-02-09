 

All Broadway Shows Will Play as Scheduled on February 9; Exchanges Offered for Broadway.com Customers

News By Broadway.com Staff February 9, 2017 - 11:59AM
'The Book of Mormon' and 'Chicago'
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Broadway.com customers must call within two hours of showtime to arrange a refund or exchange.

The show must go on, even as Winter Storm Niko delivers up to a foot of snow to the Great White Way. All Broadway shows will play as scheduled on February 9.

The followings shows will offer no cost exchanges to an alternate date for Broadway.com customers who are unable to attend performances due to the weather: Aladdin, The Book of Mormon, A Bronx Tale, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, The Glass Menagerie, Jitney, The Lion King, On Your Feet!, The Present, Sunset Boulevard, Waitress, Avenue Q, The Imbible, Not That Jewish, Shear Madness, Cagney, Black Angels Over TuskegeeJonah and Otto, The Marvelous Wonderettes and Yours Unfaithfully.

If you purchased tickets through Broadway.com and are unable to attend a performance to the shows above on February 9, call 1-800-BROADWAY to arrange an exchange. Customers must call up to two hours before the respective showtime.

