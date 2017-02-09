Snow Day! Get Cozy & Listen to Showtunes All Day Long with Broadway.com's Snowy Day Playlist

Dear friend, today is going to be an amazing day, and here's why: a blizzard, a blanket, a warm mug of hot cocoa and the coziest playlist of showtunes ever! Snow days are the best, and the Broadway.com staff is here to keep you in-the-loop and entertained while you're cooped up inside under that snuggie. Let the sounds of Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress and more keep you relaxed inside. Listen to our Snowy Day Playlist below, watch Jake Gyllenhaal perform "Finishing the Hat" on repeat and catch up on all your fave Broadway.com videos. It's your day to chill out (but hopefully not literally), so let's get it started!



