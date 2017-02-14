 

#BabyGirlBrown Is Here! Tony Winner Laura Benanti & Husband Patrick Brown Welcome Newborn Daughter

News By Ryan McPhee February 14, 2017 - 5:55PM
Laura Benanti & Patrick Brown
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Benanti and Brown were wed in November 2015.

We’re sure all that research has paid off. Tony winner Laura Benanti and her husband Patrick Brown welcomed a new addition to their family on February 14.

The baby's name and other details have not been disclosed yet, but Benanti's publicist confirmed to Broadway.com that the Valentine's Day baby is "beautiful and healthy."

Benanti last appeared on Broadway in the revival of She Loves Me, which earned her a fifth Tony nomination. She previously won for Gypsy and received nods for Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Into the Woods and Swing!. Her additional credits include The Wedding Singer and Nine on stage and Supergirl and The Sound of Music Live! on screen. Her first book, a collection of humorous essays, is expected to be released this year.

Broadway.com wishes all the best to the entire Benanti-Brown family!

