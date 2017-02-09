Go-Go's Musical Has Got the Beat! Tom Kitt, Spencer Liff & More Participate in Reading for Gwyneth Paltrow-Produced Head Over Heels

Our lips aren't sealed on this news! As previously announced, Head Over Heels, a musical featuring the songs of 1980s girl group the Go-Go’s, is in the works; Gwyneth Paltrow is producing and Tony winner Michael Mayer is at the helm of the Jeff Whitty-penned production. A recent workshop included music arrangements and supervision from Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner Tom Kitt as well as choreography from Spencer Liff, whose recent Broadway projects include Falsettos and the Deaf West revival of Spring Awakening. Broadway alums Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) and Rachel York (Disaster!) were also on hand to perform.



Other performers who participated in the workshop included Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen), Tom Alan Robbins (Newsies), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots), Alexandra Socha (Spring Awakening), Andrew Durand (War Horse), Lawrence Alexander (Follies), DeMarius R. Copes (Newsies), Yurel Echezarreta (Aladdin), Ari Groover (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Brandon Hudson (Hamilton), Nina Lafarga (On Your Feet!) Samantha Zack (Wicked) and newcomers Jenny Laroche and Shakina Nayfack.



Inspired by Sir Philip Sidney’s 16th-century pastoral romance, Arcadia, this new musical is an Elizabethan love story turned on its head. There's a duke, a mysterious prophecy and two daughters: one mobbed by suitors, the other...not so much. All of this is set to the beat of 1980s pop icons the Go-Go’s. Under the direction of Ed Sylvanus Iskandar, the tuner made its world premiere this past summer at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.



Originally fronted by Belinda Carlisle, the Go-Go's were the first and only all-female band that both wrote their own songs and played their own instruments to top the Billboard album charts. Their hits include "Our Lips Are Sealed," "We Got the Beat," "Vacation" and of course, "Head Over Heels."