 

Sunset Boulevard - Broadway

Glenn Close revisits her Tony Award-winning performance of Norma Desmond in this acclaimed revival.

Let's Have Lunch: Backstage at Sunset Boulevard with Michael Xavier, Episode 4: Sitzprobe

Videos By Broadway.com Staff February 9, 2017 - 5:04PM
Sunset Boulevard star Michael Xavier quizzes his castmates on the word sitzprobe and tells a doozy of a music joke.

This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
