Cover Girl! War Paint's Steffanie Leigh is Broadway.com's Next Video Blogger

Want to catch a glimpse of Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole backstage at their latest Broadway show, or just want to achieve the perfect winged eyeliner? War Paint’s Steffanie Leigh’s got you covered. The stage alum is grabbing a camera as Broadway.com’s latest video blogger. Get ready for Pucker Up: Backstage at War Paint with Steffanie Leigh!



The vlog will cover Leigh and her co-stars’ journey from the rehearsal room to the Nederlander Theatre, where the new Scott Frankel, Michael Korie and Doug Wright musical will begin performances on March 7. Expect plenty of backstage hijinks—and maybe even some beauty tips. Those faces don’t beat themselves!



Leigh made her Broadway debut in 2011 in the title role of Mary Poppins; she last appeared on the Great White Way in Gigi. Her regional credits include Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, 42nd Street, Grease, Hamlet and Les Miserables.



Grab your lip gloss and catch Pucker Up, beginning February 14 and running every Tuesday for eight weeks.