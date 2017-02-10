 

Sunset Boulevard - Broadway

Glenn Close revisits her Tony Award-winning performance of Norma Desmond in this acclaimed revival.

With One Look! Stars at Sunset Boulevard Serve Up Their Best Norma Desmond on the Red Carpet

Videos By Broadway.com Staff February 10, 2017 - 6:01PM
With One Look! Stars at Sunset Boulevard Serve Up Their Best Norma Desmond on the Red Carpet

Matt Rodin takes a cue from Norma Desmond and asks Sunset Boulevard stars and first-nighters to express themselves without words ("We didn't need words...we had FACES!")

