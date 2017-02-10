With One Look! Stars at Sunset Boulevard Serve Up Their Best Norma Desmond on the Red Carpet

About the ShowBuy Tickets
Matt Rodin takes a cue from Norma Desmond and asks Sunset Boulevard stars and first-nighters to express themselves without words ("We didn't need words...we had FACES!")
Sunset Boulevard - Broadway
Glenn Close revisits her Tony Award-winning performance of Norma Desmond in this acclaimed revival.
