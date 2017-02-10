 

Bottoms Up: Backstage at the Something Rotten! Tour with Rob McClure, Episode 3: Meet Me in St. Louis

Videos By Broadway.com Staff February 10, 2017 - 6:04PM
Something Rotten!'s Rob McClure takes us to The Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis! Plus, there's some stagedooring, an Avenue Q flashback and Josh Grisetti breaking into Rob's dressing room.

See Also:   Bottoms Up
