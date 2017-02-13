Neil Patrick Harris to Produce New York Premiere of Derek DelGaudio's Magic-Infused In & Of Itself

In & Of Itself, a new magic-storytelling hybrid show created by and starring Derek DelGaudio, will head off-Broadway this spring. Tony-winning magic enthusiast Neil Patrick Harris will produce the New York premiere, which is directed by Emmy winner Frank Oz. The 10-week limited engagement will begin on April 5 at the Daryl Roth Theatre.



The show premiered at Los Angles’ Geffen Playhouse last year. It explores the illusion of self-identity as it weaves memories and secrets of the past, present and future.



Harris, a Tony winner for Hedwig and the Angry Inch, previously directed DelGaudio in the off-Broadway magic show Nothing to Hide.



In & Of Itself will open officially on April 12 and is scheduled to run through June 18. The production is designed by A. Bandit and features original music by Devo frontman Mark Mothersbaugh.