Hotcha! Whoopee! Two-Time Tony Nominee Charlotte d'Amboise Returns to Broadway's Chicago

Charlotte d'Amboise is returning to Broadway's Chicago on February 20. The two-time Tony nominee is replacing Spice Girl Mel B in the role of Roxie Hart at the Ambassador Theatre.



D’Amboise received Tony nominations for her performances in the revival of A Chorus Line and in Jerome Robbins’ Broadway. Her other Broadway credits include Pippin, Sweet Charity, Carrie, Company, Contact and Damn Yankees.



Chicago currently stars Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Christopher Sieber as Billy Flynn, LaVon Fisher-Wilson as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.



D’Amboise will play a limited engagement in the Tony-winning revival through April 9.

