 

Amelie - Broadway

A captivating new musical, based on the French film of the same name.

Phillipa Soo, Adam Chanler-Berat & the Cast of Amelie on the Imaginative & Corsetless New Musical

Videos By Broadway.com Staff February 13, 2017 - 5:36PM
Phillipa Soo, Adam Chanler-Berat & the Cast of Amelie on the Imaginative & Corsetless New Musical

About the Show

Hamilton Tony nominee Phillipa Soo, Adam Chanler-Berat and the cast of Amélie preview some numbers and discuss bringing the hopeful, feel-good new musical to Broadway.

