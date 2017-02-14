 

Whoopi Goldberg, Alan Cumming & More to Celebrate the Life of Florence Henderson at Memorial

News By Broadway.com Staff February 14, 2017 - 12:23PM
Florence Henderson
(Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images)
The event, which is open to the public, will take place on February 21 at the Music Box Theatre.

There will be a memorial for the late Florence Henderson on February 21 at the Music Box Theatre. Whoopi Goldberg, Alan Cumming, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Judy Gold, Isabel Leonard, James Snyder, Bruce Vilanch and Barry Williams will share their memories and talent to honor the beloved stage and screen star. 

Henderson is best known as Carol Brady on the iconic sitcom The Brady Bunch, which ran from 1969 to 1974, as well as many follow-up Brady projects, including the TV movie A Very Brady Christmas. However, she had many stage credits, including Wish You Were Here, and Oklahoma!, The Great WaltzFannyThe Sound of Music The Girl Who Came to Supper, The King and ISouth Pacific, Annie Get Your GunBells Are Ringing and more.

The memorial, presented by Rich Aronstein, Kayla  Pressman and Glen Roven, is open to the public with doors opening at 1:20 PM.

 

