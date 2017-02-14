Whoopi Goldberg, Alan Cumming & More to Celebrate the Life of Florence Henderson at Memorial

There will be a memorial for the late Florence Henderson on February 21 at the Music Box Theatre. Whoopi Goldberg, Alan Cumming, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Judy Gold, Isabel Leonard, James Snyder, Bruce Vilanch and Barry Williams will share their memories and talent to honor the beloved stage and screen star.



Henderson is best known as Carol Brady on the iconic sitcom The Brady Bunch, which ran from 1969 to 1974, as well as many follow-up Brady projects, including the TV movie A Very Brady Christmas. However, she had many stage credits, including Wish You Were Here, and Oklahoma!, The Great Waltz, Fanny, The Sound of Music The Girl Who Came to Supper, The King and I, South Pacific, Annie Get Your Gun, Bells Are Ringing and more.



The memorial, presented by Rich Aronstein, Kayla Pressman and Glen Roven, is open to the public with doors opening at 1:20 PM.