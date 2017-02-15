 

Sunday in the Park With George - Broadway

Sunday in the Park with George's Jake Gyllenhaal Gave Annaleigh Ashford Breast Pump Funnels Because That's What Good Co-Stars Do

Videos By Ryan McPhee February 15, 2017 - 11:16AM
Catch bathroom buddies Jake and Annaleigh at the Hudson Theatre.

What’s the best part about starring opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Sunday in the Park with George on Broadway? Sharing a bathroom with Jake Gyllenhaal. OK, fine, that may not be the best part, but for Annaleigh Ashford, it sure is a perk. The Tony winner stopped by Late Night to chat with Seth Meyers about her dressing room situation with her leading man, the ever-so-thoughtful gift of breast pump funnels he got her, his impeccable singing voice and that time she peed on stage. Clearly, it wasn’t a career-ruining blunder. And for all you "Puppet Judy" fans out there, the star demonstrated her surreal Judy Garland tribute for Meyers. Check out the zany interview below, then catch Ashford, Gyllenhaal and company at the Hudson Theatre!





