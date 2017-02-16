 

Sweat - Broadway

The Stars of Sweat on Bringing Lynn Nottage's Play to Broadway & Why We Need More Empathy

Videos By Broadway.com Staff February 16, 2017 - 4:49PM
The Stars of Sweat on Bringing Lynn Nottage's Play to Broadway & Why We Need More Empathy

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets

Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage's new play Sweat is about to make its Broadway premiere. The stars discuss why this story about the plight of the American working class needs to be told.

Watch the Video...

See Also:   On the Scene  |  Sweat
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets