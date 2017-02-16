The Stars of Sweat on Bringing Lynn Nottage's Play to Broadway & Why We Need More Empathy

About the ShowBuy Tickets
Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage's new play Sweat is about to make its Broadway premiere. The stars discuss why this story about the plight of the American working class needs to be told.
Sweat - Broadway
Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage's new play Sweat is about to make its Broadway premiere. The stars discuss why this story about the plight of the American working class needs to be told.
Bottoms Up: Backstage at the Something Rotten! Tour with Rob McClure, Episode 3: Meet Me in St. Louis
Sunday in the Park with George's Annaleigh Ashford & Jake Gyllenhaal on Sondheim, The Art of Making Art & the Hudson Theatre