Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Which of 2017’s Oscar-Nominated Films Should Be a Broadway Musical?

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.
It's Oscar season, which means it's the best time of year to eat wayyy too much popcorn as you check out all of the nominees up on the big screen. As we know, it's not uncommon for our favorite flicks to be transformed into Broadway musicals. A Bronx Tale, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard and Waitress are all movie-inspired and currently playing on the Great White Way; Amélie, Anastasia and Groundhog Day are poised to bow this season. So which of 2017's Oscar-nominated films (be it for Best Picture or otherwise) should inspire the next screen-to-stage tuner? This choice isn't up to the Academy, but to you, the fans! Broadway.com Editorial Assistant Lindsey Sullivan started this challenge with her top 10. Now it's your turn. You can also share this challenge with friends at your Oscar viewing party!
STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.
STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.
Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.
Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!