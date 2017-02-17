Odds & Ends: The Trailer for Aaron Tveit’s New Movie, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s BFF Meryl Streep & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Here's a First Look at Aaron Tveit in Created Equal

Hallelujah! We can get a peek at Aaron Tveit's new movie: The trailer for Created Equal has arrived. As previously reported, our Broadway boyfriend Aaron Tveit is starring in the Bill Duke-directed film. Based on the novel by R.A. Brown, the movie focuses on a woman who sues the Catholic Church after being denied the right to become a priest based on her gender. Tveit plays Thomas Patrick O’Reilly, the lawyer she hires to take on the Archdiocese of New Orleans for discrimination. There's still no release date, but there is a car chase as well as several shots of Tveit in a suit. Enjoy!







Miranda’s Tight with Meryl

Sure, he’s earned Tony Awards, a Grammy, a Pulitzer Prize and a few Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. He’s hosted Saturday Night Live. He garnered a 2017 Oscar nomination; even if he doesn’t EGOT this year, Lin-Manuel Miranda will have plenty of other chances with the number of film projects he has lined up. However, his BFF status for Meryl Streep may actually be his greatest accomplishment. LMM recently spoke to The New York Times about working on Mary Poppins Returns with Streep, saying she advised him on her favorite British accent. “She said Thatcher. Thatcher was a self-created persona. She took elocution lessons and made up her own accent,” Miranda said. We’re excited to see what the certified genius does next—like maybe post a photo of him and Streep grabbing fro-yo or something else besties do.



Angela Lansbury Joins Mary Poppins Returns

Speaking of legendary female performers in Mary Poppins Returns, five-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury has signed on to the Rob Marshall-helmed project. Deadline reports that she will join Miranda, Streep, Emily Blunt and Ben Whishaw in the film as the Balloon Lady, a character from author P.L. Travers' beloved childrens book series about the magical nanny. We’re 100% sure Alexandra Silber will attend the film’s first midnight showing (perhaps with her cat). The sequel to Disney’s 1964 classic Mary Poppins is scheduled for release on December 25, 2018.



Bryan Cranston & More to Honor Frank Langella

As previously announced, four-time Tony winner Frank Langella will be honored with the Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre at Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2017 Spring Gala. The guest list is super starry: Tony and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston will present Langella with the award, and the evening will include performances from Kelli O’Hara, Santino Fontana, Jane Krakowski, Nikki M. James, Will Chase, Ingrid Michaelson, Betsy Wolfe, Andrea Martin, Constantine Maroulis and Kristolyn Lloyd. Dear Evan Hansen scribe Steven Levenson and stage and screen stars Alec Baldwin and Kate Walsh will also be in attendance. The event is set to take place on February 27 in the Grand Ballroom of the Waldorf Astoria.