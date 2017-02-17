Sally Field on How Her Glass Menagerie Character Is Like Trump: 'She Is the Great Killer of Differences'

Sally Field is back on Broadway in Tennessee Williams' memory play The Glass Menagerie. The Emmy and Oscar winner recently stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss her return to the Great White Way, her first time ever on stage ("I played Judy Holliday, the blonde bombshell. It was dreadful.") and how the Sam Gold-directed production is relevant to the current political climate. Specifically, Field had some choice words about her character, Amanda Wingfield, who tries to control her children's lives. "Amanda is the great killer of differences. She wants everything to be the way she can contain it. I think that's a lot of what's happening, this 'Let's go after the others,'" Field said. Take a look at the interview below, and catch The Glass Menagerie at the Belasco Theatre.





