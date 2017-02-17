London Odds & Ends: Hair Returns to the U.K., A New La Strada & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today from the U.K.



Fall Will Be the Age of Aquarius in London

Hope Mill Theatre’s production of Hair in Manchester, England won’t exactly cross the Atlantic sea, but it is genius genius enough to head to London. The revival will play off-West End venue The Vaults from October 4 through December 3. The production of the classic ‘60s musical, directed by Jonathan O’Boyle premiere at Hope Mill in November last year. Casting will be announced at a later date.



New La Strada Adaptation Receives London Premiere

A new stage adaptation of Federico Fellini’s 1957 film La Strada will head to London following a U.K. tour. The production, featuring music by Benji Bower and directed by Sally Cookson, will play The Other Palace in London from May 30 through July 8, after concluding its tour on May 27. The cast will b led by Cirque du Soleil alums Audrey Brisson, and Bart Soroczynski, as well as Stuart Goodwin. The movie, about a young girl sold into a circus to a brutish strongman, also inspired the 1969 Broadway



Judith Street Takes Center Stage in The Girls

Judith Street assume the role of Jessie in the West End production of The Girls. The stage veteran, who currently plays Lady Cravenshire in the Gary Barlow and Tim Firth musical, takes over for Michele Dotrice, who has been diagnosed with acute bronchitis. Street joins a septet of leads at the Phoenix Theatre that includes Debbie Chazen as Ruth, Sophie-Louise Dann as Celia, Marian McLoughlin as Marie, Claire Moore as Chris, Claire Machin as Cora and Joanna Riding as Annie.



Stars Set for Lettice and Lovage

Felicity Kendal and Maureen Lipman will headline the previously announced London engagement of Peter Shaffer’s Lettice and Lovage. The Trevor Nunn-helmed production will run at the Menier Chocolate Factory from May 4 through July 8. Kendal, whose recent credits include the U.K. and Australian tour of Hay Fever and Relatively Speaking in the West End, will play Lettice Douffet, while Lipman, an Olivier winner for See How They Run, will take on the role of Lotte Schoen. Nunn is also set to direct Love in Idleness at the venue this spring.