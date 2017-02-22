Tracy Letts' Man From Nebraska, Starring Reed Birney, Extends at Second Stage

The critically praised New York debut of Tracy Letts’ Man From Nebraska, starring Tony winner Reed Birney and Annette O’Toole, will get a two-week extension at Second Stage, through March 26. The off-Broadway production, directed by David Cromer, opened on February 15 and was originally scheduled to close on March 12.



Man From Nebraska centers on Ken (Birney), a middle-aged man who suddenly finds that he has lost his faith and sense of purpose and sets out on a wild adventure to find it, leaving his loyal wife (O’Toole) at home in Lincoln, Nebraska. In addition to Birney and O’Toole, the cast includes Heidi Armbruster, Tom Bloom, Annika Boras, Nana Mensah, Max Gordon Moore, Kathleen Peirce and William Ragsdale. The play was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2004.



Letts, a Tony winner for writing August: Osage County and for his lead performance in the 2012 revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, recently discussed Man From Alaska in a One on One interview with Broadway.com.