The Good Wife Emmy Nominee Josh Charles & More Join Annie Baker's The Antipodes

Two-time Emmy nominee Josh Charles (The Good Wife) and more will join the world premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winner Annie Baker's The Antipodes as part of Signature Theatre's 2016-17 season. Directed by Lila Neugebauer, the production will begin on April 4 at off-Broadway’s Pershing Square Signature Center. Tickets are now on sale, and opening night is slated for April 23.



The cast will also feature Phillip James Brannon (Tiny Beautiful Things), Josh Hamilton (Madam Secretary), Danny Mastrogiorgio (Gotham), Danny McCarthy (Prison Break), Emily Cass McDonnell (Mercury Fur), Brian Miskell (The Flick), Will Patton (Fool For Love) and Nicole Rodenburg (Venus in Fur).



The Antipodes is a play about people telling stories about telling stories. The limited engagement is set to run through May 14.