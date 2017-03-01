 

Fetch Is Going to Happen! Tina Fey's Mean Girls Musical Aiming for Broadway Bow in Spring 2018

News By Lindsey Sullivan March 1, 2017 - 10:51AM
Fetch Is Going to Happen! Tina Fey's Mean Girls Musical Aiming for Broadway Bow in Spring 2018
Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams & Lacey Chabert in 'Mean Girls'
(Photo: Michael Gibson/Paramount Picture)
Casting will be announced at a later date.

Mean Girls has its eye on being the Queen B of the Great White Way! According to The New York Post, the stage adaptation of Tina Fey's hilarious 2004 film has its eyes on a Broadway bow in spring 2018. As previously reported, the Casey Nicholaw-helmed production will have its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. this fall. Right now, casting is underway for a developmental lab set for April. Get out that Burn Book and start dreamcasting, Broadway fans!

Creator Tina Fey, her husband, composer Jeff Richmond and lyricist Nell Benjamin are the heavy-hitters on Mean Girls' creative team. As announced, Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels (who also produced the 2004 film) is set to produce the tuner alongside six-time Tony winner Stuart Thompson.

Based on the book Queen Bees and Wannabes, Mean Girls follows a group of popular girls, known as the Plastics, who rule a suburban high school with an iron first and the group of outcasts who takes them down. The film was written by Fey and starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried and Lizzy Caplan.

The official premiere dates, as well as the full cast and creative team, will be announced at a later date. 

