Allison Janney, John Benjamin Hickey & Corey Hawkins Get Set for Six Degrees of Separation's Broadway Return

John Guare's unforgettable 1990 play Six Degrees of Separation is returning to the Great White Way. Emmy winner Allison Janney and Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey will headline the revival alongside Straight Outta Compton's Corey Hawkins. Inspired by a true story, the play follows the trail of a mysterious young con man who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple. After a shocking surprise, the couple tries to piece together the connections that brought him into their world. Trip Cullman directs the production, which begins performances on April 5 and opens on April 25 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Take a look at Broadway.com's hot shots of the cast and creative team, and be sure to see Six Degrees of Separation through July 16.





