Spring’s in Sight! The Broadway.com Editorial Staff’s March Save the Date Picks Are Here

Hello, spring! All right, maybe not just yet, but winter is finally winding down, which means a bunch of theatrical offerings are starting to blossom—and it won't be long before Tony season is in full swing. Whether you’re hungry to get to New York to catch a musical or are getting amped up to see Hamilton when it comes to your town, don’t throw away your shot—check out the Broadway.com staff’s Save the Date picks for the month of March. We’re sure you’ll want to catch these again and again (and again).
March 10 - Hamilton National Tour Begins
Hamilton is heading to a city near you! Michael Luwoye takes on the titular role, and Joshua Henry and Rory O’Malley are set to play Aaron Burr and King George, respectively. The national tour begins performances on March 10 at the SHN Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco. You know you want to be in the room where it happens!
Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip
“This cast is truly the best of the best. I get chills thinking of Amber Iman belting ‘Say No To This’ and Joshua Henry will make every audience glad they’re in ‘The Room Where It Happens.’”
March 12 - Come From Away Opens
Come From Away chronicles the lives of passengers forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland during the tragic events of 9/11; the Washington, D.C. run earned 14 Helen Hayes Award noms. Fans can also hear the folksy cast recording on March 10 (if they pick it up at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre) or everywhere on March 24.
Site Producer Joanne Villani
“A few years ago, I read a book about how the people of Gander opened their town around the events of September 11th. I’m excited to see how those experiences will be turned into a Broadway musical!”
March 15 - Hello Dolly! Begins
The Divine Miss M returns to the Broadway stage in Hello, Dolly! this spring. Bette Midler headlines the beloved musical in the titular role. David Hyde Pierce, Gavin Creel, Kate Baldwin and Donna Murphy (as Midler’s alternate) are just a few of the big Broadway names attached. Hello, Dolly! opens on April 20 at the Shubert Theatre.
Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek
“After more than 20 years away, it’ll be so nice to have Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi back where she belongs: on Broadway! And with Bette Midler center stage? The must-see of the season!”
March 16 - Groundhog Day Starts Previews
Tony nominee Andy Karl headlines Groundhog Day, which is based off of the 1993 film starring Bill Murray. The tuner centers on Phil Connors, a weatherman living the same day over and over (and over). The production’s London premiere garnered rave reviews, so be sure to head to the August Wilson Theatre to see what all the buzz is about.
Managing Editor Beth Stevens
“I was lucky enough to see Groundhog Day in London, and I'm looking forward to seeing it again (and again). Andy Karl is in top form as a wisecracking cad in this fast-paced musical comedy with heart and soul.”
March 23 - Miss Saigon Opens
Another lauded London transplant! Miss Saigon returns to its original Broadway Theatre this spring. Great White Way newcomers Eva Noblezada and Jon Jon Briones take on the roles both Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce garnered Tonys for in 1991. This is the show’s first Broadway revival since it opened that year.
Contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber
“I saw this revival of Miss Saigon in London, and it was one of the most memorable theatrical experiences I've ever had. Eva Noblezada is set to move Broadway audiences to tears.”
March 31 - Sara Bareilles’ Stage Debut
Sara Bareilles fans have been waiting for the Tony-nominated music maker to bring her talents to the Broadway stage! Bareilles will make her debut in Waitress after Jessie Mueller plays her final performance on March 26. Mueller nabbed the Cinderella role Bareilles auditioned for in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Into the Woods, so this stint is coming full circle.
National Editor Ryan Gilbert
“I'm losing my mind just picturing pop goddess-among-us Sara Bareilles singing 'She Used to Be Mine' on the Broadway stage. This is what I asked for, so I'm having my pie and eating it, too.”
Other events to mark on your calendar this month:
March 1 - Sweeney Todd opens
March 2 - Significant Other opens
March 4 - Sweat starts previews
March 5 - Feud premieres
March 7 - War Paint begins performances
March 8 - Carmen Cusack at 54 Below
March 9 - The Glass Menagerie opens
March 10 - Present Laughter begins performances
March 12 - Last chance to catch Jitney
March 13 - Broadway Backwards
March 14 - Murder on the Orient Express starts performances
March 16 - The Price opens
March 17 - Beauty and the Beast hits theaters
March 23 - Anastasia begins previews
March 28 - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starts previews
March 29 - The Little Foxes begins performances
March 31 - Bandstand starts previews