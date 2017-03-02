Will Eno's Wakey, Wakey, Starring Emmy Winner Michael Emerson, Extends Again Off-Broadway

The world premiere of Will Eno's Wakey, Wakey has extended its run again. The production, which the playwright directs, will now run through April 2 at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center, instead of the previously announced March 26. The play officially opened on February 27.



Wakey, Wakey explores existential (if a bit vague) questions: What are we here for? Is time a friend or an enemy? Do we all eventually end up in the same place, but take different routes to get there?



The piece stars two-time Emmy winner Michael Emerson (Lost) and January LaVoy (Enron on Broadway).