 

Wakey Wakey - Off-Broadway

Signature Theatre Company presents Will Eno's new comedy.

Will Eno's Wakey, Wakey, Starring Emmy Winner Michael Emerson, Extends Again Off-Broadway

News By Broadway.com Staff March 2, 2017 - 11:10AM
Will Eno's Wakey, Wakey, Starring Emmy Winner Michael Emerson, Extends Again Off-Broadway
Michael Emerson in off-Broadway's 'Wakey, Wakey'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
The production will now play through April 2.

The world premiere of Will Eno's Wakey, Wakey has extended its run again. The production, which the playwright directs, will now run through April 2 at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center, instead of the previously announced March 26. The play officially opened on February 27.

Wakey, Wakey explores existential (if a bit vague) questions: What are we here for? Is time a friend or an enemy? Do we all eventually end up in the same place, but take different routes to get there?

The piece stars two-time Emmy winner Michael Emerson (Lost) and January LaVoy (Enron on Broadway).

See Also:   News  |  Wakey Wakey
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets