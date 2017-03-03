 

Hear The Great Comet Star Josh Groban's Pitch Perfect Beauty and the Beast Track

News By Lindsey Sullivan March 3, 2017 - 12:07PM
Hear The Great Comet Star Josh Groban's Pitch Perfect Beauty and the Beast Track
Josh Groban
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Ariana Grande, John Legend, Audra McDonald & Celine Dion have also lent their vocals to the film.

Josh Groban's Beauty and the Beast track is here! The Great Comet star lent his golden pipes to the new song "Evermore" for the film, and it's just as sweeping and epic as fans hoped it would be. Ariana Grande and John Legend's "Beauty and the Beast" has also hit earbuds, and both Grammy winner Celine Dion and Tony winner Audra McDonald can be heard on new songs in the film. Be sure to keep an eye out for Mama Broadway in the Disney remake, which arrives in theaters on March 17. Listen to Groban's "Evermore" over and over below!

See Also:   First Listen
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets