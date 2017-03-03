Hear The Great Comet Star Josh Groban's Pitch Perfect Beauty and the Beast Track

Josh Groban's Beauty and the Beast track is here! The Great Comet star lent his golden pipes to the new song "Evermore" for the film, and it's just as sweeping and epic as fans hoped it would be. Ariana Grande and John Legend's "Beauty and the Beast" has also hit earbuds, and both Grammy winner Celine Dion and Tony winner Audra McDonald can be heard on new songs in the film. Be sure to keep an eye out for Mama Broadway in the Disney remake, which arrives in theaters on March 17. Listen to Groban's "Evermore" over and over below!



