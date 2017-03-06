 

Josh Gad and Luke Evans on the 'Inclusiveness' of Beauty and the Beast's Gay Character

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 6, 2017 - 3:56PM
Josh Gad
(Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images)
Josh Gad and Luke Evans are asking moviegoers to open their minds.

Broadway vet Josh Gad, who'll be playing LeFou in Disney's upcoming live-action Beauty and the Beast, shared some thoughts with People following the controversy surrounding a recent interview with director Bill Condon about a gay moment in the movie. A theater in Alabama went so far as to cancel screenings of the film after word got out about the film portraying Lefou as gay.

"What I would say is that this film is one of inclusiveness," Gad told People. "It's one that has something to offer everyone."

Gad, who garnered a Tony nomination for The Book of Mormon, and Luke Evans, who plays Gaston in the film, spoke out in the People interview, encouraging audiences to open their minds.

The two leading men encouraged moviegoers to give the film a chance and go in without judgment, with Evans telling People, "It's about unity, it's about never judging a book by its cover."

The film hits theaters March 17.

