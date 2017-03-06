Blow Us All Away! Anthony Lee Medina Makes His Broadway Debut in Hamilton

The world's turned upside down for Anthony Lee Medina, who makes his Broadway debut in Hamilton beginning on March 6. He steps into the dual role of John Laurens and Phillip Hamilton. Grease: Live heartthrob Jordan Fisher performed in the role one last time on March 5. Hamilton is playing at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.



Medina's stage credits include the first national tour of Spring Awakening, In the Heights and The Capeman. On screen, he has been featured in The Carrie Diaries, Blue Bloods, High Maintenance and Flesh and Bone.



Jevon McFerrin recently joined the cast in the titular role; Jon Rua, a returning member of the original cast, and Donald Webber Jr. perform as McFerrin's alternates. The cast also includes Brandon Victor Dixon as Aaron Burr, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Lexi Lawson as Eliza Schuyler, Alysha Deslorieux as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, Bryan Terrell Clark as George Washington, Taran Killam as King George III and J. Quinton Johnson as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison.